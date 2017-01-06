"You'll stay with me?' Until the very end,' said James."

A modern bard needs a laptop, so I have one Source

I thought about a headline like "I'm not going to miss this place." That would have been great click-bait. It would also be both right, and wrong. Because I am going to miss the role, and I'm not going to miss Newsvine, as I'm addicted to content creation and community so I will still write and comment. The headline chosen is quote from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows as Harry gains support of the spirits of his past.

What I will not be is a final arbitrator. No longer will I be judge and jury, except in Nations where I am an Admin - of which there will be one, Demosthenes Tecumseh. It's named after Valentine's online persona within the Ender's Game universe. Those familiar with Ender's Game will recognize the reference quickly.

As I move to new roles, not within the Comcast-NBC family, I'm going to remain active here because I'm a true believer in a few things. One, I believe that the more you learn about others the better you are able to work with them. Two, that the most popular social media sites encourage one to only have echo chambers, with little to no challenge of your own thoughts. Three, the issues and ideas of our times are of vital importance. We must work to understand each other.

"When you really know somebody you can’t hate them. Or maybe it’s just that you can’t really know them until you stop hating them." - Ender, Speaker for the Dead

There are things I will not miss. I will not miss the threats of violence against me. I will not miss be called the n-word, a c-, a b-, a f3/6. I will not miss be labeled a Nazi for enforcing the simple standard of "Above all else, respect others." I will not miss being labeled a Jew, a Muslim, an atheist merely for demanding that people respect others. Nor will I miss the accusations of bribery and corruption.

You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means. - Inigo Montoya, The Princess Bride

I will most definitely miss those who upon receiving notice that a comment was removed, or they were suspended, or even those that were banned, reached out and admitted fault. They would apologize and attempt to improve.

Then there were those that insisted that they understood the Code of Honor and then regularly and routinely violated its most basic tenets.

Anakin: I've heard this lesson before.Obi-Wan: You haven't learned anything, Anakin.Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones

Some of those people were simply mistaken. Others thought they could do no wrong. But the worst of them were the paid polemicists and professional trolls. A few of those even matched the public data about Grizzly Steppe.

The bad people were the exceptions on Newsvine, but also the people with which I interacted the most frequently. Most members are noble in deed and thought, even if I disagree with their stance. In my now-gone role as Community Moderator I did not have enough of those interactions. I didn't meet the heroes. So, hopefully this new status as "member" helps me do that - to meet the better people and learn from them.

There is nothing so stupid or dangerous or painful that people won’t eagerly do it, if by doing it they will make others believe they are better or stronger or more honorable. I have seen people poison themselves, destroy their children, abandon their mates, cut themselves off from the world, all so that others would think they were a better sort of person. - Jazz Worthing, The Worthing Saga

Newsvine will still be moderated, and I'll let those people decide how to introduce themselves to the community or not. You should also see new voices in the coming weeks. Be welcoming, be warm. They'll be part of us soon.

Newsvine will remain. It will remain my place to voice my thoughts on news and politics, something that I lacked for a few years, but that empty hole is now filled. It will remain as a fond memory of a couple years trying to show the world that comments, commentary and community are still an important part of the internet experience.

Oh, also, please remember, emailing me for reports was always a bad idea. Now it is even worse. Just click the report button. It's that easy. Or start a discussion in support.

Know. Think. Choose. Do. - Bean, Ender's Shadow

Thank you again for welcoming me into your community. I'll be around a while.