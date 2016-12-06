Michael Flynn Jr. 'no longer' involved in Trump transition - Business Insider

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team said in a Tuesday conference call with reporters that retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn's son is "no longer involved" in the Trump transition effort.

Trump transition spokesman Jason Miller said Flynn's son, Michael Flynn Jr., was helping his father with administrative and scheduling duties. The elder Flynn is Trump's incoming national security adviser.

It came a day after a firestorm over Flynn Jr.'s promotion of the "pizzagate" conspiracy theory, which baselessly alleged through fake news stories that a pedophilia ring involving high-level Democratic Party officials — including Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign chair, John Podesta — was operating out of a Washington pizzeria called Comet Ping Pong.