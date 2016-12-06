CIA Employee Group Receives Award for Promoting LGBT Issues

LANGLEY, VA -- Out & Equal Workplace Advocates announced today that the CIA’s Agency Network for Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Officers and Allies (ANGLE) is the recipient of the first ever “Excellence in Government Leadership Award.” The award recognizes ANGLE for its efforts in promoting an inclusive environment for LGBT officers and allies at CIA. Out & Equal’s press release can be viewed here.

In expressing appreciation for the award, CIA Director John O. Brennan said, “It is difficult to overstate how heartening this progress has been to me. Indeed, one of the highlights of my tenure has been seeing the LGBT community blossom under the leadership of ANGLE and its cadre of devoted allies—a group to which I proudly belong. When I see people defying stereotypes, living life on their own terms, and staying true to who they are, I see more than kindred spirits—I see people who deserve my utmost respect and admiration. And that is what I see in the men and women of the LGBT community. It’s why they are such an inspiration to me.”