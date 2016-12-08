Newsvine

Everything soldiers carried into battle from 1066 to today

Seeded by Dave View Original Article: Wired
Seeded on Thu Dec 8, 2016 9:11 AM
Each photograph is like a wartime version of Things Organised Neatly. Of course, the kits include things designed to kill people in ever more efficient ways. But they provide a glimpse into what the boredom and monotony of war, with things like playing cards, checkerboards, and iPads. To gather the objects, Atkinson visited living history communities, whose members collect such things for for reenactments. He would spend hours organizing the gear just so, beginning with bigger pieces like a musket or a jacket and filling in the holes with smaller objects. "It's a lot like Tetris," he says.

