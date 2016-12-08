Newsvine

Dave

 

About Community Moderator Articles: 71 Seeds: 221 Comments: 4292 Since: Oct 2014

John Glenn, American hero, aviation icon and former U.S. senator, dies at 95 | The Columbus Dispatch

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Dave View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Columbus Dispatch
Seeded on Thu Dec 8, 2016 12:24 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

An authentic hero and genuine American icon, Glenn died this afternoon surrounded by family at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus after a remarkably healthy life spent almost from the cradle with Annie, his beloved wife of 73 years, who survives.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor