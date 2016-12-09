Newsvine

Dave

 

About Community Moderator Articles: 71 Seeds: 221 Comments: 4292 Since: Oct 2014

Women's March on Washington Barred From Lincoln Memorial

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Dave View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTIME
Seeded on Thu Dec 8, 2016 11:03 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

According to The Guardian, the National Park Service, on behalf of the Presidential Inauguration Committee, has blocked access to the landmark by filing a “massive omnibus blocking permit.” This will bar protesters from most of the National Mall, Pennsylvania Avenue, the Washington Monument, and of course, the Lincoln Memorial for days and weeks before, during, and after the inauguration, which will take place on Jan. 20, 2017.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor