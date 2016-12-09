President Barack Obama has ordered a "full review" before he leaves office of the cyberattacks that plagued this year’s presidential election, a top White House official said Friday.
The announcement by Lisa Monaco, Obama’s counterterrorism and homeland security adviser, follows repeated demands from congressional Democrats for more information about the digital assault that the Obama administration has blamed on Russia.
Obama orders 'full review' of election-related hacking
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Dec 9, 2016 10:01 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment