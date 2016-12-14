Larry Lessig, a Harvard University constitutional law professor who made a brief run for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, claimed Tuesday that 20 Republican members of the Electoral College are considering voting against Donald Trump, a figure that would put anti-Trump activists more than halfway toward stalling Trump’s election.
Lessig’s anti-Trump group, “Electors Trust,” has been offering pro bono legal counsel to Republican presidential electors considering ditching Trump and has been acting as a clearinghouse for electors to privately communicate their intentions.
Lessig: 20 Trump electors could flip
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Dec 14, 2016 9:13 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment