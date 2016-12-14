Ryan and Trump's agenda will be spearheaded by speaker's new top aide

Jonathan Burks began his career as a congressional staffer in a windowless office buried inside the Rayburn House Office Building.

Eighteen years later, he’s risen to become one of the most powerful staffers on Capitol Hill, taking over as an historic chief of staff to House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) at a critical moment in Washington as President-elect Donald J. Trump vows to change the way the nation’s capital does business.

Ryan announced Wednesday that Burks, 38, is taking over for David Hoppe, replacing the longtime veteran of Washington battles with a trusted policy specialist who has been at the speaker’s side most of the past six years.