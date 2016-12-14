Two Washington state electors have filed a lawsuit in an effort to keep Donald Trump from becoming the next U.S. president. P. Bret Chiafalo and Levi Guerra filed the suit in Federal Court on Dec. 8, hoping to overturn a state law that forces them to vote for the candidate who won the state's popular vote.
WA state electors file suit in anti-Trump effort; court case 1 pm Wed
Seeded on Wed Dec 14, 2016 1:54 PM
