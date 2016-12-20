Baseball connects Mildred Meacham, Alex Fulmer | MLB.com

They are together because of a wish. A couple of years ago, Lynn Schlierf, the program coordinator at Brookdale Cotswold, met Meacham for the first time. They talked baseball. Meach played for the Fort Wayne Daisies and Racine Belles in 1947 and for the Springfield Sallies in '48. She was a first baseman with speed. "What did you love about baseball?" Schlierf asked. "I loved every blade of grass," Meacham told her. "Every speck of dirt. The crowd. The sound. I even loved the smell of baseball."