Newsvine

Dave

 

About Community Moderator Articles: 71 Seeds: 221 Comments: 4292 Since: Oct 2014

After Neo-Nazi Posting, Police in Whitefish, Mont., Step Up Patrols - The New York Times

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Dave View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Wed Dec 21, 2016 11:57 AM
Discuss:

The police in Whitefish, Mont., said Tuesday that they have stepped up patrols and are working with the F.B.I. after a neo-Nazi and white supremacist website listed the names and contacts of local Jews, calling on readers to “take action” against them.

Lt. Bridger Kelch of the Police Department in the town in northwestern Montana said that the force was taking the measures after the website, The Daily Stormer, on Friday published phone numbers, work locations, email addresses, and photographs of six Flathead County residents. Several of those targeted were from Whitefish where Sherry Spencer, the mother of the white nationalist leader Richard B. Spencer, lives and owns a building that has been the subject of protests.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor