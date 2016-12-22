Newsvine

King County Sheriff Urquhart told investigators to ignore woman's claim he raped her, documents say

It was the second time Urquhart had directed investigators to ignore allegations he had had sexual contact with the woman, Anderson testified in his deposition. Another deputy had complained in 2014 that Urquhart had a consensual affair with the same woman while he was her supervisor.

Urquhart’s chief of staff later advised investigators the sheriff didn’t want them to document that complaint, Anderson said.

By not formally documenting such personnel complaints, they essentially die with no record and “that squashes an investigation, too,” Mullinax said in his deposition.

