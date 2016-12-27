Thirty-one states and the District of Columbia had statistically significant increases in nonfarm payroll employment over the 12 months ending November 2016. The largest job gains occurred in California (+377,200), Florida (+263,900), and Texas (+210,800). Only one state, Wyoming, had a statistically significant over-the-year decrease in employment (–8,900). Employment in the remaining 18 states was essentially unchanged over the year.
Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 31 states over the 12 months ending November 2016 : The Economics Daily:
Seeded on Tue Dec 27, 2016 9:52 AM
