Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 31 states over the 12 months ending November 2016 : The Economics Daily:

View Original Article: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
Tue Dec 27, 2016
Thirty-one states and the District of Columbia had statistically significant increases in nonfarm payroll employment over the 12 months ending November 2016. The largest job gains occurred in California (+377,200), Florida (+263,900), and Texas (+210,800). Only one state, Wyoming, had a statistically significant over-the-year decrease in employment (–8,900). Employment in the remaining 18 states was essentially unchanged over the year.

