Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60

There was more to Carrie Fisher than Princess Leia, however. She was a novelist and memoirist, penning books such as Postcards from the Edge, Wishful Drinking, and The Princess Diarist, for which Fisher just finished touring for. The memoir contained the revelation that she and her co-star, Harrison Ford, had an affair during the production of A New Hope. Fisher was also regarded as one of the industry’s best script doctors, helping polish up screenplays, working on productions such as Hook, Lethal Weapon 3, Sister Act, Outbreak, The Wedding singer, the Star Wars prequel trilogy, and numerous others. In recent years, she has been outspoken about the mental health and substance abuse issues that have plagued her life.