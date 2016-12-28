Newsvine

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis rejects country's first ever Muslim Prime Minister | The Independent

Before her nomination was rejected, Ms Shhaideh was on course to become the first Muslim leader of an EU country and the first female Romanian prime minister. 

An economist, she previously served for six months as Minister of Regional Development in the last Social Democrat-led government but otherwise has little political experience. 

Her nomination by Mr Dragnea came as a shock, with commentators having expected a more senior member of the party to be chosen for the post. 

