Chef Freddie Bitsoie Introduces Native Cuisine To Appeal To Modern Palate

If you find yourself at a loss to name even one Native American food dish, you're not alone. But a growing number of Native chefs are trying to change that.

Freddie Bitsoie is one of those chefs, working to bring back indigenous foods from centuries ago, and adapting them for today's palate so people can learn not just about their cuisines, but their cultures too.

Bitsoie found his way to the kitchen of the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., in August after finishing a stint as the chef at an Indian reservation casino in New Mexico.