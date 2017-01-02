16,913 Civilians Killed in 2016

The report includes the death toll of 2016, where Syrian regime forces killed 8736 civilians including 1984 children and 1237 women. Also, among the victims were 447 individuals, including two children and seven women, who died due to torture. Furthermore, forces believed to be Russian killed 3967 civilians including 1042 children and 684 women. Additionally, 146 civilians including 24 children and 23 women were killed at the hands of the Kurdish Self-management forces. Also, among the victims were six individuals, including one woman, who died due to torture.

Extremist Islamic groups killed 1528 civilians – 1510 civilians were killed at the hands of ISIS including 258 children and 213 women. Also among the victims, were eight individuals who died due to torture. As for Fateh Al Sham Front (Formerly Al Nussra), 18 civilians including one woman and four individuals who died due to torture were killed by the Front. 1048 civilians, including 289 children and 210 women, were killed at the hands of armed opposition factions. Also, among the victims were 10 individuals, including one child, who died due to torture. On the other side, 537 civilians were killed by the international coalition forces including 158 children and 98 women.