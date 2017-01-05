Newsvine

Dave

 

About Community Moderator Articles: 71 Seeds: 229 Comments: 4330 Since: Oct 2014

Donald Trump Plans Revamp of Top U.S. Spy Agency - WSJ

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Dave View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONWall Street Journal
Seeded on Thu Jan 5, 2017 11:10 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

WASHINGTON—President-elect Donald Trump, a harsh critic of U.S. intelligence agencies, is working with top advisers on a plan that would restructure and pare back the nation’s top spy agency, people familiar with the planning said.

The move is prompted by his belief that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has become bloated and politicized, these people said.

The planning comes as Mr. Trump has leveled a series of social-media attacks in recent months and the past few days against U.S. intelligence agencies, dismissing and mocking their assessment that Russia stole emails from Democratic groups and individuals and then provided them to WikiLeaks for publication in an effort to help Mr. Trump win the White House.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor