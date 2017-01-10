FBI Confirms That Russia Hacked Older GOP Emails

SINCE HACKERS STOLE emails from the Democratic National Committee and dispersed them across the internet last summer, the world has waited for a parallel leak of Republican secrets. Now on the other side of the election, that second reveal still hasn’t materialized. But FBI director James Comey has now told Congress new details of the Republican prong of those political intrusions, which US intelligence now believe were carried out by the Russian government: The attackers penetrated GOP organizations, and also stole Republican National Committee emails, albeit ones less current than those stolen from the DNC.

In a hearing before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Tuesday, Comey offered a few fresh scraps of information about Russian hackers’ targeting of Republican organizations along with Democratic ones, noting that state-level GOP targets and a disused RNC email domain were penetrated, while also confirming for the first time that the FBI doesn’t believe Trump’s campaign itself wasn’t hacked. “There was evidence that there was hacking directed at state-level organizations and the RNC, but old domains of the RNC, that is, email domains they were no longer using,” Comey told the Senate committee. “Information was harvested from there, but it was old stuff. None of that was released.”